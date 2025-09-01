33-year-old NHS dental practice in Glasgow sold for the first time

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the successful sale of Saracen Dental Practice, a well-established four-surgery, majority NHS dental practice located in the Possilpark area of Glasgow.

Originally founded in 1992 by Dr Robert Chrystie, the practice first opened its doors on Bardowie Street. In 2003, Dr Andrew Barlow joined as an Associate and, two years later, became a Partner. Together, the pair oversaw the practice’s growth and relocation in 2013 to its current premises on Saracen Street, approximately two miles north of Glasgow city centre.

After decades of success and service to the local community, Dr Chrystie and Dr Barlow decided to sell the business to reduce the responsibilities of practice ownership. Both practitioners will remain at the practice as Associates, ensuring continuity of care for patients.

Following a confidential sales process led by Kevin Strain at Christie & Co, the practice has been purchased by Dr Abbas Hashmi, an ambitious first-time buyer eager to build on the strong foundations established by the outgoing Partners.

Dr Andrew Barlow, the outgoing Principal, comments, “This sale will lead to an expansion of treatment options and patient care for Saracen Dental whilst maintaining a core NHS provision. Looking forward to an exciting time ahead!”

Abbas Hashmi, the new owner of Saracen Dental Practice, comments, “I’m honoured to take on Saracen Dental Practice and build upon the fantastic work of Dr Chrystie and Dr Barlow. The practice has an excellent reputation in the community, and I’m excited to continue providing high-quality care for our patients while developing the services we offer. I look forward to working alongside the team to ensure the practice goes from strength to strength in the years ahead.”

Kevin Strain, Senior Business Agent – Dental at Christie & Co, comments, “Saracen Dental Practice has a long-standing reputation in the Glasgow community and represents an excellent opportunity for a first-time buyer to take on a thriving, majority NHS dental business. We were pleased to support Dr Chrystie and Dr Barlow in achieving a smooth transition and are confident that Dr Hashmi will continue to grow and develop the practice in the years ahead.

“The sale of Saracen Dental Practice highlights the strong demand for established dental practices across Glasgow and the wider Scottish market, with independent buyers continuing to compete alongside corporates for quality opportunities.”

Saracen Dental Practice was sold for an undisclosed price.