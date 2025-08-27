65-year-old Bridgeton dental practice sold

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Bridgeton Cross Dental Practice in Glasgow.

Established in 1960, Bridgeton Cross Dental Practice is an exceptional three-surgery, mixed-income dental practice with over 10,000 registered patients. It sits in the heart of the Glasgow district of Bridgeton, less than two miles from the city centre.

The practice has been owned by Dr Sobia Bhatti since 2011, and was brought to market so that she could reduce her management responsibilities and spend more time with her family.

Following a confidential sales process with Joel Mannix at Christie & Co, and with funding sourced through Stephen McConalogue at Christie Finance , it has been purchased by first-time buyer, Nicole Egan. She plans to leverage the strong community demand for NHS services in Bridgeton, to utilise the practice’s existing three operational surgeries and capitalise on the fourth surgery, which is fully plumbed and fitted, and to expand patient capacity.

Joel Mannix, Director - Dental at Christie & Co, comments, “It’s been a pleasure working with Sobia and her husband Nas throughout this process. Bridgeton Cross is a well-established and highly regarded practice, and I’m delighted to have helped facilitate a successful outcome. While the market remains competitive, this sale is a great example of the continued demand for quality practices in strong locations. I wish both Sobia and the new owner every success in their respective next chapters.”

Stephen McConalogue, Associate Director at Christie Finance, comments, “I’m delighted to have secured the finance for another first-time buyer entering the dental sector. The dental market remains very strong across most of the lenders operating within the sector. This, coupled with the Bank of England Base Rate falling again, has made it more accessible for first-time buyers to enter the sector and also gives existing owners the opportunity to refinance for a better rate, the latter of which we are seeing a great deal of at this time.”

Bridgeton Cross Dental Practice was sold for an undisclosed price.