A sustainable fashion brand with a mission to ‘do good in the world’, a Scottish drinks retailer, a vegan cosmetics business, as well as much-loved seasonal favourites are among seven exciting retailers set to join city centre shopping destination Buchanan Galleries ahead of the festive season.

Returning next to Phase Eight, Heritage Accessories brings back its beautiful range of Scottish-made winter warmers, including hats, gloves, scarves, and its luxurious Harris Tweed collection — perfect for gifting loved ones this season. The brand will also stock its much-loved tartan dog leads, bandanas, and accessories, ideal for pet lovers.

Independent Scottish spirits brand Loose Spirits joins Buchanan Galleries for the first time from 4 November. Launched in May 2025, the drinks retailer offers a range of flavoured gins, rums, vodkas, and liqueurs. Best known for its Criìsdeìan (Gaelic for Christopher) collection of gin and vodka, it has recently expanded with its Rum Runners range – inspired by the daring tales of sea captains from the Prohibition era, including The Real McCoy and Havana Joe. Guests can explore the collection at the Loose Spirits kiosk opposite Boots on the ground floor from 4 November until Christmas Eve.

Specialising in quality ladies’ knitwear, Bo Peep’s opens its new Glasgow location at Buchanan Galleries. Led by Scottish businessman William Boswell, the company is known for its ever-evolving collection of affordable, timeless women’s apparel – from knitwear and cardigans to dresses, trousers, and outerwear. The new store, which is a permanent addition to the centre, is located next to Boots on the ground floor, and will continue Bo Peep’s tradition of offering a warm, welcoming in-store experience.

Vegan cosmetics brand Och! Vegan returns to Buchanan Galleries next to John Lewis & Partners for a third time on 13 November. The Glasgow-born brand offers a signature range of vegan, natural, and zero-waste soaps, lip balms, deodorants, and shampoos.

Christmas gifting favourite, Calendar Club has also returned to the centre, located next door to H Samuel and Smiggle. Stocking a wide selection of licensed 2026 calendars, diaries, planners, stationery, and books, the retailer features official merchandise from leading Premier League and Scottish Premiership clubs alongside popular culture favourites.

Glasgow-based clothing brand Hunky Dory, known for its range of rock ‘n’ roll-inspired T-shirts, jackets, and canvas bags, has also returned with it’s new range at Buchanan Galleries. Each piece is hand-designed and screen-printed locally, celebrating music icons such as Blondie, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Oasis. Shoppers can find Hunky Dory on the ground floor outside Lovisa.

Joining the line-up of seasonal pop-ups is Unfolded, a Scottish sustainable fashion brand on a mission to “do good in the world.” The brand empowers its community to co-design collections and only produces items once orders are placed, eliminating waste. Savings from this made-to-order model are reinvested to keep prices affordable, pay fair wages to garment workers, and fund literacy programmes for children near their partner factories in India.

With a community of over 100,000 customers, including 23,000 from the Glasgow area, Unfolded has previously hosted successful pop-ups in Edinburgh, London, and Brighton. The Buchanan Galleries pop-up will take place adjacent to John Lewis on the first floor on 8–9 November and will give shoppers the chance to browse and buy samples from past collections, and try on the latest designs before ordering.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, said, “Christmas is always such a magical time at Buchanan Galleries, and we’re thrilled to be bringing even more festive cheer to our shoppers this year with a host of new openings.

“With the addition of our pop-ups, returning favourites, and new brands alongside our fantastic line-up of well-loved retailers, we’re making it easier than ever for visitors to find everything they need for the season — from thoughtful gifts and festive fashion to those all-important stocking fillers.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests to soak up the atmosphere, discover what’s new, and enjoy the magic of Christmas shopping, all under one roof.”