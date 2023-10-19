70’s fashion brand opens new pop-up shop in Glasgow’s House of NAF!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

House of NAF!, an award-winning beauty and lifestyle destination located in Glasgow city centre welcomes leading Scottish fashion brand, Little Lies for an exclusive pop-up.

Award winning label, Little Lies will be popping up at House of NAF! on Saturday October 28. Offering Glasgow fashion lovers a first look and opportunity to shop their eagerly anticipated ‘Tattoo’ collection.

Based in Perth and founded by couple Jade and Stuart Robertson, Little Lies is inspired by music, a love of 70s boho style and all things Led Zeppelin. And of course also takes inspiration from the classic Fleetwood Mac song of the same name. This cements the brand’s musical and style influences, who cite Stevie Nicks as the dream Little Lies customer. All about style with your own stamp.

The Tattoo collection will be the first from Little Lies to feature their own exclusive fabric design. The tattoo and astrology influenced iconography in the design is inspired by Little Lies’ founders Jade and Stuart and their young daughter, who are all Leos. And will be revealed for the very first time at the upcoming pop-up.

This exciting collaboration sees House of NAF! expand beyond the realm of beauty services, launching a series of vibrant event programming, That will proudly showcase the best of Scottish brands and is set to redefine beauty and lifestyle experiences in Glasgow.

Visitors to House of NAF! can look forward to an array of events and guest spots this winter. Including calligraphy workshops with Toasty Type, a tooth gem pop-up bar from influencer favourite, Glasgow Bite Club, and light touch massage experiences with Light ASMR Therapy.

Little Lies Co-founder, Jade Robertson also spoke of excitement about the pop-up: “We’re so happy to collaborate with House of NAF! It’s such a beautiful venue and the perfect location for our first pop-up in the city. We can’t wait to unveil our new collection and meet our Glasgow customers - it’s going to be an awesome day!”