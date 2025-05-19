Shopping in Glasgow: 8 new exciting shops opening in Glasgow in 2025

2025 is set to be a busy year for shopping in Glasgow as several major retailers are to open new premises in the city in the coming months.
We have compiled a list of shops that are coming to Glasgow this year with some of the most recent openings including a new Mango store and JD on Buchannan Street as well as a new flagship Zara and Pull&Bear at Silverburn Shopping Centre.
Here are eight new exciting shops opening in Glasgow this year.
1. UNILQO
Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO have announced the opening date of their new Glasgow city centre store. The global retailer created a sensation when it opened its first store in Scotland on Edinburgh’s Princes Street and they will now add to that collection with their Glasgow store opening on Argyle Street in Autumn, 2025. | UNILQO
2. Bershka
Bershka will take over the current Zara space, who have opened a much larger store in the former Debenhams unit. The brand was founded in 1998 to appeal to young, adventurous individuals who are tuned into the latest trends and have a passion for music, technology, and social media. | Bershka
3. Haribo
Opening at Silverburn Glasgow later this year, the store will be a sweet escape for kids and grown-ups to embrace their inner child. They will be able to experience the happy world of Haribo, including much-loved products, merchandise, and fun photo opportunities. For their 12th UK retail store, which will take the title of the most northern Haribo store in the world, the UK team will be combining the sweetest mix of fan-favourite experiences for Silverburn’s guests to delight in. | HARIBO
4. H Beauty
H Beauty will locate next to the new Zara in the former Debenhams unit in the main atrium of Silverburn. The department store promises to bring together premium luxury beauty brands and services from world-leading experts in beauty, skincare, wellness and hair, all under one roof. | Harrods