Shopping in Glasgow: 8 new exciting shops opening in Glasgow in 2025

3 . Haribo

Opening at Silverburn Glasgow later this year, the store will be a sweet escape for kids and grown-ups to embrace their inner child. They will be able to experience the happy world of Haribo, including much-loved products, merchandise, and fun photo opportunities. For their 12th UK retail store, which will take the title of the most northern Haribo store in the world, the UK team will be combining the sweetest mix of fan-favourite experiences for Silverburn’s guests to delight in. | HARIBO