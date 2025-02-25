The year 2015 seems like a long time ago now, but we wanted to take a look back at the Glasgow businesses where we shopped, ate and drank at a decade ago that have permanently closed their doors in the city.
Glasgow hosted the 2015 Turner Prize at the Southside’s Tramway building, The Arches closed their doors after 24 years of business and T in the Park was held at Strathallan Castle for the first time
Many of these businesses were forced to close due to the lockdown and unfortunately never opened again.
Here are nine Glasgow businesses that Glaswegians still miss.
1. Old College Bar
The Old College Bar on High Street was once considered the oldest pub in Glasgow, but shortly after it shut down the manager revealed it to be a lie made up to drum publicity - while it was still old, it wasn’t quite as old as they claimed. In spite of all that, it was still a great old boozer, and a regular haunt for old Sunday Express copy boys, like one of our readers shared. Anthony Bourdain even popped in for a pint back in the day. The pub was demolished in June 2021 after fire ripped through several buildings in Glasgow’s High Street the previous month.
2. Koh-I-Noor
Glasgow's oldest Indian restaurant Koh-I-Noor at Charing Cross announced its permanent closure in July 2020. The restaurant had been serving Indian cuisine to hungry Glaswegians since 1964 when they were originally based on Gibson Street. | Koh-I-Noor
3. Rogano
Rogano shut down during the pandemic and has yet to reopen - Glaswegians went wild for the Art-Deco cruise liner inspired interior and incredible seafood. It's extended hiatus has left a real hole in the city's hospitality scene. | Rogano
4. The Iron Horse
The Iron Horse is one of the more recent losses Glasgow has faced - a favourite for generations of Glaswegians, the West Nile Street bar was forced to close to make way for a hotel - despite droves of regulars showing up to support the pub. The pub which dated back to 1872 closed its doors at the beginning of 2020 but is yet to be demolished. | TripAdvisor
