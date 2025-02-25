1 . Old College Bar

The Old College Bar on High Street was once considered the oldest pub in Glasgow, but shortly after it shut down the manager revealed it to be a lie made up to drum publicity - while it was still old, it wasn’t quite as old as they claimed. In spite of all that, it was still a great old boozer, and a regular haunt for old Sunday Express copy boys, like one of our readers shared. Anthony Bourdain even popped in for a pint back in the day. The pub was demolished in June 2021 after fire ripped through several buildings in Glasgow’s High Street the previous month.