Famous for its club and 'under-18' nights, the venue on the city's Queen Street was popular with Glaswegians and Charlie Sheen even spent a night there with Paul Gascoigne. Around the turn of the millenium it was at the heart of local clubland in the city centre.

Archaos closed in 2007, and new plans have been submitted to demolish the building that housed the former nightclub and build a fourteen storey student flats tower.

Here we take a look back at what the club looked like inside in 2017, with echoes of parties from the past still in evidence.

1 . Inside Archaos The club closed in 2007 and has sat empty since then. Photo: Dapple Photography

2 . Inside Archaos In 2017, Carrick Properties proposed turning the former club into office space. Plans were then submitted to turn the building into student flats with the intention to start on-site in 2023.Photo: Dapple Photography

3 . Inside Archaos Previous proposals to find a use for the space floundered on the considerable costs required to refurbish a building that had deteriorated considerably over the years.Photo: Dapple Photography

4 . Inside Archaos A new planning application has been made for a version of the proposal. The plan for the site at 21-41 Queen Street, where Archaos used to be, is for it to be demolished with only the facade retained.Photo: Dapple Photography