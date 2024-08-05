90s Rangers legend spotted pulling pints at popular supporters pub

The Rangers legend was massive for Rangers in the 90s

A much-loved Rangers player from the 90s stopped in to a popular Rangers supporters pub in the city centre to chat to fans and pull some pints last week, July 27.

Mark Hateley was snapped pouring a pint at Oswald’s Bar in Glasgow City Centre.

Scoring 89 goals in 218 appearances, the 62-year-old played with Gers from 1989 and 1997, before moving to Monaco.

Hateley helped win 9 titles as league champions for Rangers and two Scottish cups to boot.

Oswald’s posted the picture of Hateley to Facebook, writing: "Huge thank you to everyone who attended our sold-out Mark Hateley event.

"A fantastic night with some amazing stories about his wonderful career and life. A surreal moment having one of our greatest ever 11 in the bar. He even attempted to pour a pint.

"We hope everyone had an amazing night and congratulations to all our raffle winners. Keep your eyes peeled for our next event. An announcement will be made tomorrow morning."