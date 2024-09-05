After a protracted legal tussle it has been confirmed that Inverclyde’s Clune Park will see demolition works begin within weeks - nearly 30 years after the estate was initially abandoned.

Clune Park has long been a thorn in the local authorities side - dubbed ‘Scotland’s Chernobyl’ - the Port Glasgow scheme has lay in a derlict state since 1997.

Now it would seem following a meeting Inverclyde Council’s Environment and Regeneration committee on Thursday 29 August 2024 that nearly 140 flats, as well as the former school and church within the estate, will soon be brought down.

This is the vast majority of buildings left standing in the area. A demolition contractor is being sought out to carry out the works.

The abandoned estate had fewer than 20 residents in 2019, an ever-dwindling number as the buildings left habitable slowly but surely fall into a worse state of disrepair.

138 dangerous building notices were served on properties across 15 tenement blocks with no appeals having been received meaning the council can now progress with demolishing unsafe properties. It was also see the civic buildings, Clune Park school and church, pulled to the ground.

The derelict estate draws in people from across the UK who are interested in these kind of ‘ghost towns’ - as well as ‘anti-social behaviour’ according to Inverclyde Council. amounting to graffiti and intentional fire-starting.

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s convener of Environment and Eegeneration, said: “This is a significant milestone for Clune Park and one that I’m sure will be welcomed by the majority of people in Inverclyde and particularly Port Glasgow residents.

“The council has a legal duty to ensure buildings across Inverclyde are safe and properly maintained and a responsibility to act accordingly if and when properties do not meet the necessary standards.

“Following extensive checks by our own building standards team and external surveyors, dangerous buildings notices were served on an initial 138 properties and with no appeals having been received, a demolition contractor will now be appointed to demolish these residential properties, if these works are not carried out by the owners, as well as the former school and church, which are in the council's ownership.

“While progress to regenerate Clune Park has been incredibly difficult, a huge amount of work has been taking place in the background and I would like to thank all involved for their extensive and diligent work.”

The council has been “proactively acquiring properties” in Clune Park for a number of years and now owns over half the estate. Further investigations are taking place to identify other potentially dangerous buildings.

An update report that went to committee says: “Clune Park Regeneration: Dangerous building notices were served on 138 properties across 15 tenement block of flats in the Clune Park estate on 16 July 2024.

“The initial tranche of dangerous building notices had an appeal deadline of Tuesday 6 August 2024 to appeal the Council’s enforcement action to the Sherrif Court.

“In addition to the dangerous building notices served on the flats, notices remain extant for the former Clune Park Church and Primary School.

“Both buildings have also recently received approval from the planning department allowing for demolition of the buildings with listed building consent to demolish now granted.

“Tenders are currently being sought for the demolition of the flats, school and church as outlined above.

“The Clune Park estate remains under investigation with further surveys ongoing of other potentially dangerous buildings.

“The estate remains under supervision with CCTV, extra community warden patrols and new security fencing erected to deter entry by members of the public.”

People are being encouraged to stay away from the area and take heed of the safety warnings.

As the sun seems to be finally setting for the estate stuck in twilight for nearly 30 years, we wanted to take a final look around the area.

