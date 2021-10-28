Adele tickets: Fans in Glasgow celebrate, but there is anger over ticket prices

Fans in and around Glasgow got their hands on tickets, but social media has reacted angrily to the price of tickets

Adele fans across Glasgow have had an anxious wait this morning to get tickets for her shows next year.

The singer is playing two dates in Hyde Park, London, on 1 and 2 July as part of the British Summer Time Festival.

Tickets went on pre-sale at 10am this morning, with fans being given the chance to sign up to the pre-sale from 8am on Tuesday.

It was a long wait for some fans, with some reporting being in queues of tens and thousands of others.

Around 100,000 people tried to get tickets for the shows and tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale.

Those lucky enough to get their hands on tickets took to social media to share their joy.

One fan who had a great start to her Thursday said: “I just got Adele tickets! Happy Thursday everyone”

The price of the tickets raised eyebrows and angered many on social media, starting from £90.45 for general admission entry and an eye-watering £579.75 for the ultimate bar diamond and ultimate terrace tickets.