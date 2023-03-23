Fan favourite footwear to have a Celtic makeover

A classic trainer design favoured by indie bands of the 1990s that has enjoyed waves of popularity since it was first introduced in 1949 is set for a limited edition rebrand. Celtic fans are preparing for the club crest embossed design to be introduced at 8am on 23 March.

Tomorrow Adidas and Celtic Football Club will launch their own collaboration on the retro Adidas Samba trainer design.

First images shared on social media show a dark green trainer with green stripes to match Celtic’s hooped strips, green detail at the back of the shoe, dark green laces and a gold star above the Celtic badge on the tongue of the trainer.

The shoe was first introduced by Adidas founder Adi Dassler for use on frozen football pitches. The design is characterised by a suede T-toes at the front, gum soles and a simple three stripe motif.

Adidas samba’s popularity as football shoes led to the design crossing over into pop culture from the 1980s onwards. Eddie Murphy wore a pair with green stripes in the film Beverly Hills Cop, Ewan McGregor’s character in Trainspotting wore a maroon pair. Samba trainers were favoured by fans of Oasis and The Stone Roses through the 1990s.

More recently musicians like A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean and Nick Jonas have revived the fortunes of the footwear.

Last year Adidas Originals introduced Essential collections for teams including Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus.

