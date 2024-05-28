After ten years as an empty building, there is no plan for the Met Tower

2 . Met Tower

Architecture Professor Alan Dunlop has defended the city centre landmark saying: “As far as the importance of the buildings, I think it’s one of the best examples of modernist architecture, certainly in Glasgow, but I would also say in Scotland. “It’s one of the finest and most elegant buildings built in the 1960s that Glasgow actually has.” When it opened as the Stow College of Building in 1964, the North Hannover Street premises was one of the first commercial high-rises in the city.