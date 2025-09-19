Aldi to submit plans to open new £3 million store in North Lanarkshire
Supermarket chain Aldi are planning on submitting plans to create a brand new store in North Lanarkshire.
The retailer want to develop a new £3 million store in Tannochside on Old Edinburgh Road on the site which is currently occupied by Scotmid.
Andy Doyle, Real Estate Director at Aldi Stores Ltd, said: “We’re proud to be investing in Tannochside and grateful to Scotmid for their collaboration.
"This development reflects Aldi’s proactive approach to growth and community partnership.
“We’re focused on delivering a store that meets local needs, creates employment, and enhances the retail landscape with our market-leading value proposition.
”We look forward to sharing further details on our plans with the local community at a community consultation event in the coming weeks.”