Aldi to submit plans to open new £3 million store in North Lanarkshire

The new store in North Lanarkshire would create 35 new jobs for the local area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermarket chain Aldi are planning on submitting plans to create a brand new store in North Lanarkshire.

The retailer want to develop a new £3 million store in Tannochside on Old Edinburgh Road on the site which is currently occupied by Scotmid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Doyle, Real Estate Director at Aldi Stores Ltd, said: “We’re proud to be investing in Tannochside and grateful to Scotmid for their collaboration.

Aldi

"This development reflects Aldi’s proactive approach to growth and community partnership.

“We’re focused on delivering a store that meets local needs, creates employment, and enhances the retail landscape with our market-leading value proposition.

”We look forward to sharing further details on our plans with the local community at a community consultation event in the coming weeks.”