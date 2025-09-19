Aldi to submit plans to open new £3 million store in North Lanarkshire

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 08:40 BST
The new store in North Lanarkshire would create 35 new jobs for the local area.

Supermarket chain Aldi are planning on submitting plans to create a brand new store in North Lanarkshire.

The retailer want to develop a new £3 million store in Tannochside on Old Edinburgh Road on the site which is currently occupied by Scotmid.

Andy Doyle, Real Estate Director at Aldi Stores Ltd, said: “We’re proud to be investing in Tannochside and grateful to Scotmid for their collaboration.

Aldi placeholder image
Aldi

"This development reflects Aldi’s proactive approach to growth and community partnership.

“We’re focused on delivering a store that meets local needs, creates employment, and enhances the retail landscape with our market-leading value proposition.

”We look forward to sharing further details on our plans with the local community at a community consultation event in the coming weeks.”

