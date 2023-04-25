Alexandra Roach and Joe Cole board BBC drama Nightsleeper filming in Glasgow

Joe Cole

Filming is underway in Glasgow for new BBC Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London) lead the cast of upcoming suspense thriller Nightsleeper from BAFTA award-winning writer Nick Leather (The Control Room, Mother’s Day) from Fremantle’s Euston Films, coming to BBC One and iPlayer.

The cast also includes Alex Ferns and James Cosmo.

Nightsleeper is a real-time thriller set on a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London, while a government agency desperately tries to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite literally be its final destination?

The series also stars Alex Ferns (The Devil’s Hour), Sharon Small (The Bay), James Cosmo (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), David Threlfall (Shameless), Daniel Cahill (The Control Room), Lois Chimimba (Vigil), Gabriel Howell (The Fence), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Leah MacRae (Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years), Adam Mitchell (Mother’s Day), Pamela Nomvete (Andor), Scott Reid (Maxine), Sharon Rooney (Jerk) and Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London).

James Cosmo as Jim Mackie

Nick Leather, Writer says: “It’s a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today - our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I’m delighted to have them join us for the ride.”

Kate Harwood, Managing Director, Euston Films, says: “We are so excited to be carrying this brilliant, eclectic and precious cast on our train matched by tremendous talent in our security centre in London, it’s ‘all aboard’ as we start shooting Nick’s thrilling scripts.”

