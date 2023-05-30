All 17 South Lanarkshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2022 - from Strathaven to Calderside Academy
The top performing schools in South Lanarkshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government
These are the best performing state high schools in and around South Lanarkshire, according to the latest data available.
Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.
Four schools in South Lanarkshire make up the top 100 performing secondary schools in Scotland with Strathaven Academy being included in the top 25 schools in the country ranking as 21st.
