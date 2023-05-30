The top performing schools in South Lanarkshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government

These are the best performing state high schools in and around South Lanarkshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Four schools in South Lanarkshire make up the top 100 performing secondary schools in Scotland with Strathaven Academy being included in the top 25 schools in the country ranking as 21st.

1 . Strathaven Academy Strathaven Academy top the list in South Lanarkshire with 62% of pupils achieving at least five Highers. They rank as 21st in Scotland’s top 25 schools.

2 . St Andrew’s and St Bride’s High School The first entry on the list from East Kilbride is St Andrew’s and St Bride’s High School which sees 55% of pupils leaving school with five or more Highers.

3 . Holy Cross High School Holy Cross High School complete the top three best performing schools in South Lanarkshire as 49% of pupils gain at least five Highers.

4 . Duncanrig High School Duncanrig High School rank within Scotland’s top 100 schools with 44% of pupils achieving at least five Highers.