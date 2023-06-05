Register
All 5 West Dunbartonshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2022 - from Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School to Vale Of Leven Academy

The top performing schools in West Dunbartonshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:56 BST

These are the best performing state high schools in West Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Four schools in West Dunbartonshire make up the top 200 performing secondary schools in Scotland with Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School ranking within the top 150 schools in Scotland.

You can find the full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings here.

Topping the list in West Dunbartonshire is Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School who rank as the 111th placed school in Scotland. They seen 42% of their pupils achieve a minimum of five Highers.

1. Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School

Dumbarton Academy had a success rate of 35% of pupils gaining five Higher qualifications.

2. Dumbarton Academy

Just behind Dumbarton Academy is Clydebank High School who saw 34% of pupils achieve five or more Highers.

3. Clydebank High School

St Peter the Apostle High School also seen 34% of their pupils gain five Higher qualifications before leaving school.

4. St Peter the Apostle High School

