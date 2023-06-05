All 5 West Dunbartonshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2022 - from Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School to Vale Of Leven Academy
The top performing schools in West Dunbartonshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government
These are the best performing state high schools in West Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.
Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.
Four schools in West Dunbartonshire make up the top 200 performing secondary schools in Scotland with Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School ranking within the top 150 schools in Scotland.
