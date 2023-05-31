All 8 East Dunbartonshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2022 - from Bearsden Academy to Kirkintilloch High School
The top performing schools in East Dunbartonshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government
These are the best performing state high schools in East Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.
Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.
Three schools in East Dunbartonshire make up the top ten performing secondary schools in Scotland with Bearsden Academy ranking as second in the whole country along with Douglas Academy and Bishopbriggs Academy making the top ten places.
