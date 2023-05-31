Register
All 8 East Dunbartonshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2022 - from Bearsden Academy to Kirkintilloch High School

The top performing schools in East Dunbartonshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 31st May 2023, 11:29 BST

These are the best performing state high schools in East Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Three schools in East Dunbartonshire make up the top ten performing secondary schools in Scotland with Bearsden Academy ranking as second in the whole country along with Douglas Academy and Bishopbriggs Academy making the top ten places.

You can find the full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings here.

Topping the list in East Dunbartonshire is Bearsden Academy which also ranks as 2nd in Scotland. 80% of pupils achieve five or more Highers.

1. Bearsden Academy

Topping the list in East Dunbartonshire is Bearsden Academy which also ranks as 2nd in Scotland. 80% of pupils achieve five or more Highers. Photo: Google Maps

Ranked within the top five schools in Scotland is Douglas Academy with 75% of pupils gaining a minimum of five Highers before leaving school.

2. Douglas Academy

Ranked within the top five schools in Scotland is Douglas Academy with 75% of pupils gaining a minimum of five Highers before leaving school. Photo: Google Maps

Completing the list of the top ten schools in Scotland is Bishopbriggs Academy where 73% of pupils gained five or more Highers.

3. Bishopbriggs Academy

Completing the list of the top ten schools in Scotland is Bishopbriggs Academy where 73% of pupils gained five or more Highers. Photo: Bishopbriggs Academy, East Dunbartonshire

The second secondary school on our list from Bearsden is Boclair Academy which sees 66% of pupils achieve five Higher qualifications.

4. Boclair Academy

The second secondary school on our list from Bearsden is Boclair Academy which sees 66% of pupils achieve five Higher qualifications. Photo: Google Maps

Related topics:SchoolsScotlandDataEast DunbartonshireScottish Government