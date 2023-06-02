Register
All 7 East Ayrshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2022 - from Kilmarnock Academy to Robert Burns Academy

The top performing schools in East Ayrshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

These are the best performing state high schools in East Ayrshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Four schools in East Ayrshire make up the top 200 performing secondary schools in Scotland with Kilmarnock Academy ranking within the top 150 schools in Scotland.

1. Kilmarnock Academy

Topping the list for East Ayrshire is Kilmarnock Academy who rank as the 149th placed school in the country. 38% of pupils achieve a minimum of five Highers.

2. Grange Academy

Grange Academy which can also be found in Kilmarnock also sees 38% of pupils gain five or more Highers.

3. Stewarton Academy

Stewarton Academy sees 36% of pupils achieve a minimum of five Higher qualifications.

4. St Joseph’s Academy

St Joseph’s Academy in Kilmarnock joins Stewarton Acadmey as seeing 36% of pupils gaining five or more Higher qualifications.

