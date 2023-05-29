The top performing schools in East Renfrewshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government

These are the best performing state high schools in and around East Renfrewshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Four schools in East Renfrewshire make up the top 10 performing secondary schools in Scotland with St Ninian’s being included in the top three spots.

1 . St Ninian’s High School Topping the list in East Renfrewshire is St Ninian’s HIgh School which sees 79% of pupils achieve a minimum of five or more Highers. They rank in Scotland’s top three. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Woodfarm High School Just behind St Ninian’s is Woodfarm High School in Thornliebank which is ranked as the fourth best performing school in Scotland. 78% of pupils gain at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Mearns Castle High School Mearns Castle in Newton Mearns has a success rate of 73% of pupils gaining five or more Highers. Photo: Google Maps

4 . Williamwood High School Completing the top ten in Scotland is Williamwood High School in Clarkston. 73% of pupils achieve at least five Higher qualifications. Photo: Google Maps