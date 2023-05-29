All 7 East Renfrewshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2022 - from St Ninian’s to St Luke’s High School
The top performing schools in East Renfrewshire from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government
These are the best performing state high schools in and around East Renfrewshire, according to the latest data available.
Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.
Four schools in East Renfrewshire make up the top 10 performing secondary schools in Scotland with St Ninian’s being included in the top three spots.
