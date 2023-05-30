Bookface, the online book group with 3000 members in 48 countries which was born in Glasgow, has announced their latest event for the local literary community.

Tickets are on sale now for the event on Saturday, 28th October when Bookface founder Heather Suttie will host the eagerly awaited Bookface Sip & Swap event, featuring acclaimed authors Ambrose Parry at August House in Glasgow’s Mitchell Street.

Ambrose Parry is the pen name for the dynamic duo of Chris Brookmyre and Dr Marisa Haetzman.

Known for their historical crime fiction, Ambrose Parry novels have garnered critical acclaim and captivated readers worldwide. With works such as “The Way of All Flesh” and “The Art of Dying,” Ambrose Parry seamlessly blends historical accuracy and gripping storytelling, transporting readers to Victorian Edinburgh.

The couple who are married, teamed up to write a series of award-winning historical crime thrillers, the latest of which is “Voices of the Dead”, released on the 15th June.

During the event, Chris and Marisa will engage in an insightful Q&A session, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to delve into the creative process and inspirations behind their compelling narratives.

From the intricacies of historical research to the art of crafting complex characters, the couple will share their knowledge, anecdotes, and tips for aspiring writers and avid readers alike.

This unique gathering is set to delight book lovers and provide a sustainable platform for guests to connect and share their favourite titles as they take part in a book swap with 400 books to choose from.

The Bookface Sip & Swap events are a celebration of the written word, promoting reading and fostering a sense of community amongst bibliophiles.

Whether you love crime or psychological thrillers, poetry, non-fiction, memoirs or comedy novels, or are simply looking for an engaging afternoon surrounded by fellow book lovers. And with Ambrose Parry’s presence and the participation of book lovers from across the UK, the Sip & Swap will offer an informal afternoon for all things bookish.

Heather Suttie, founder and host of Bookface said: “The last event we hosted with Chris Brookmyre in May sold out in under two hours! People love these events because of the sense of community, they’re relaxed and hugely entertaining as a result of the calibre of authors we’re attracting and because of the people from all walks of life who join us”.

Previous guest authors at the Bookface events include Doug Allan, Sophie Gravia, Guy Grieve, Alan Parks and Susannah Constantine. Future guests include Karen Campbell, Helen Fields and Daisy Buchanan.