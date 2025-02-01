Plans submitted for Anderston flats and student accommodation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted for flats and student accommodation in Anderston.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application to build flats and student accommodation on vacant brownfield land at 145 Elliot Street have been shared. 84 build-to-rent or private sale homes alongside block housing either co-living accommodation or 391 student flats would be spread over two towers.

The land, which once housed a data centre. In it’s place, Telereal General Propery Ltd would build “small-scale flexible ground floor commercial space could also be included as part of the mix to serve the new and growing community, as well as complementary landscaping and car parking for residents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor space have been designed in tandem with roof terraces.

The architects design statement says: “The proposed elevations will bring a level of architectural richness whilst retaining a coherent sense of identity across the site as whole. Variations in horizontal and vertical expression, roof line and materiality will create a nuanced and characterful street scene."

The area has been significantly redeveloped in recent years, including work at the Daily Record building, Platform and Central Quay.

It is expected that a final decision will be made on Tuesday, 27 May.