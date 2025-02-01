Plans submitted for Anderston flats and student accommodation
An application to build flats and student accommodation on vacant brownfield land at 145 Elliot Street have been shared. 84 build-to-rent or private sale homes alongside block housing either co-living accommodation or 391 student flats would be spread over two towers.
The land, which once housed a data centre. In it’s place, Telereal General Propery Ltd would build “small-scale flexible ground floor commercial space could also be included as part of the mix to serve the new and growing community, as well as complementary landscaping and car parking for residents."
Outdoor space have been designed in tandem with roof terraces.
The architects design statement says: “The proposed elevations will bring a level of architectural richness whilst retaining a coherent sense of identity across the site as whole. Variations in horizontal and vertical expression, roof line and materiality will create a nuanced and characterful street scene."
The area has been significantly redeveloped in recent years, including work at the Daily Record building, Platform and Central Quay.
It is expected that a final decision will be made on Tuesday, 27 May.
