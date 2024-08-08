Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow’s Ando Roma Festival is back for 2024 - here’s everything you need to know including how and where to get tickets, acts, events, venues, and more

Glasgow is set to welcome a diverse range of talented singers, dancers, musicians and performers from across the UK and Europe, as the Ando Glaso Roma Festival 2024 arrives in the city with a packed programme of cultural events.

Held on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th September, the innovative two-day festival is a vibrant celebration of Roma talent and culture, and offers audiences a rich tapestry of performances – including traditional dance and live music – alongside immersive workshops that delve into customs, costumes, language and more.

Aiming to showcase the Roma community’s shared cultural heritage, while also challenging outdated stereotypes, organisers of the Ando Glaso Roma Festival, now in its second year, hope the exciting programme will bring people together through the power of music and dance.

Founder Janos Lang said: “We are thrilled to host our second Roma Festival in Glasgow, bringing together an incredible array of Roma talent from across the UK and Europe. This festival not only showcases the richness and diversity of Roma culture but also underscores the importance of intangible cultural heritage in empowering Roma people and challenging negative stereotypes.

“By celebrating our traditions and contemporary expressions, we aim to foster a sense of community and pride while educating and inspiring others. It is an honour to see this festival grow, providing a platform where tradition meets innovation, creating unforgettable moments for everyone involved.”

Friday 6th September – Drygate Brewery

The first day of the Ando Glaso Roma Festival will be held at Drygate Brewery, just a short walk from Glasgow’s city centre, and offers a range of opportunities to enjoy everything from contemporary pop to traditional dance.

One of the highlights of the programme is a performance from Slovak singing sensation, Vanesa Horakova, who at just 17-years-old, is already making waves in the Roma and Czech/Slovak pop scene. Also joining the diverse lineup is Glasgow’s own Romane Cierhenia, a remarkable family group of Polish-Roma musicians and dancers, and dynamic band ZOR, who masterfully blend youth and tradition to create electrifying music.

In the evening, audiences will be treated to the debut performance of a new energetic dance show, Ruva, which was created in collaboration between cultural charity KaskoSan and Ando Glaso to showcase top Roma musicians and dancers from across England and Scotland. Closing the night, Jan Bendig will share his unique blend of Roma heritage and pop music, which first saw him gain fame on the Czech-Slovak version talent series Pop Idol, SuperStar, in 2009.

Saturday 7th September – Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA)

The festivities will continue on Saturday 7th September at the CCA on Sauchiehall Street, where the day’s programme will begin with a workshop hosted by Gypsy jazz legend Lulo Reinhardt, Romani language experts Juice Vamosi and Maria Palmai, and prominent Roma cultural advocate Terezia Rostas, who will explore customs, costumes and much more.

For those interested in learning more about the Romani language, the “Human Library” event will provide a unique Q&A opportunity with leading Roma experts from around the UK.

In light of recent events in Leeds, festival organisers have also chosen to screen a moving documentary about child removals from Roma communities by authorities in Hungary. ‘Roma Kids’ presented by Stacey Dooley highlights the scale of the issue, and why it remains a sensitive and difficult problem that causes a great deal of fear amongst Roma people, the film adds yet another important dimension to the festival’s programme.

On Saturday evening, the CCA will be filled with music celebrating the vibrancy of Roma culture, beginning with a performance from the Ando Glaso Collective, which features musicians and singers from Romania, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Further highlights include a genuine and raw flamenco performance from TuFlamenco, and a special duet between Lulo Reinhardt and Yuliya Lonskaya, an award-winning musician from Belarus. Rootless, an innovative group blending Indian and Roma music, will keep the energy high, with an exhibition of Roma artists on offer while the night will culminate with a festival club for all attendees, featuring live music and bands until the early hours.

Tickets for the Ando Glaso Roma Fest 2024 are on sale now, and cost £27.80 for one day or £44.04 for the whole festival. Find out more and to book tickets please visit andoglaso.org