The store will open on Buchanan Street next month inside Princes Square.

Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand known for its curated mix of apparel, accessories, homeware, and immersive store experiences, will open its second Scottish store in Glasgow next month on Wednesday 12 November 2025.

Located within Princes Square shopping centre, this new space marks Anthropologie’s nineteenth store in the UK and reflects the brand’s continued growth across the country. The Glasgow store offers a new opportunity for shoppers to experience Anthropologie in real life, in a setting that celebrates style, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of the city.

Anthropologie International Managing Director, Matt Hilgeman said: “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Glasgow and continue growing the Anthropologie community in Scotland. Glasgow is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and dynamic fashion scene. Opening in Princes Square by M, offers our loyal Scottish customers a beautiful new space to engage with the brand.”

The Glasgow store spans 4,300 square feet across one floor, with 3,325 square feet of trading space; featuring home, accessories and clothing including Anthropologie’s own fashion labels, Maeve, Pilcro and Daily Practice, alongside a curated selection of popular womenswear brands.

Alex Williams, Senior Asset Manager and Head of Scotland at LCP (part of M Core, the company managing Princes Square by M) added, “We’re delighted that Anthropologie has chosen Princes Square by M to open its second store in Scotland. We’re confident that this new high-profile store opening will further strengthen the shopping destination’s fashion and lifestyle offering and prove popular with visitors.”

As part of its commitment to supporting local communities, the Glasgow store opening will create 15 new jobs across roles including Store Manager, Assistant Visual Manager & Display Coordinator, bringing fresh opportunities to the area’s talented retail workforce.

Opening its doors this November, the store will operate Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm (extended to 7pm on Thursdays), and from 11am to 6pm on Sundays. To celebrate the Glasgow opening, customers can look forward to a series of exclusive launch events and experiences in-store.