The abortion protestors will be posted outside the hospital for the next 40 days

A group of anti-abortion protestors have posted up outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital - where they will remain for 40 days of protest to run concurrently with lent.

The protests are being co-ordinated by the Texas based anti-abortion Christian organisation. The protests, which began today, will run until April 2. Similar protests have taken place outside other medical centres with abortion services and maternity wards across Scotland.

The hospital in Glasgow is a frequent point for protestors, with groups arriving once a week to voice their disapproval to passing pedestrians, motorists, and patients arriving at the hospital.

Patients of the maternity ward are often challenged by protestors signs that ask patients to reconsider their healthcare - in language that has been branded as ‘coercive’ and ‘ignorant’ by pro-choice organisations like Back Off Scotland.

This morning, protestors covered up NHS signage with a tarp to hold up their own protest signs. The Scottish Greens have dubbed the protest ‘disgraceful’ and ‘utterly unacceptable’.

The Scottish Greens health spokesperson, Gillian Mackay MSP, proposed the 150 metre ‘safe access zones’ around abortion services - as well as support from the Scottish Government, the bill has been supported by the British Medical Association (Scotland) and the Royal College of GPs - in the consultation, over 12,000 people gave their thoughts about the bill.

Gillian Mackay said: “These protests are a disgraceful attempt to intimidate people out of accessing healthcare. Some of the protesters carry very graphic banners and other protests have seen loudspeakers and megaphones. It will be a 40 day gauntlet of harassment. It is utterly unacceptable and has no place in a modern and progressive Scotland.

“How can we talk about rights and equality when people are being intimidated like this? Abortion rights are human rights. Yet, all over our country, far too many people are having to manoeuvre their way past groups of campaigners.

“My consultation received over 12,000 responses, which shows the depth of feeling. My Bill has also received the support for the Scottish Government. Some of the stories that people have shared with me have been really harrowing and- shocking, and have underlined why this Bill is so vital.

“I hope that this is the last year that we see these protests. The introduction of buffer zones will set an important precedent and will be a watershed moment for reproductive rights in Scotland.”

While abortion is legal in Scottish healthcare, protesting abortion is not, and pro-choice charities are campaigning for ‘buffer zones’ to be put around hospitals to push back the anti-abortion protestors.

This week in an interview with ITV, Kate Forbes MSP, created a controversy when asked for her opinion on Gillian Mackay’s buffer zone bill, in which she said she said:“I couldn’t conceive of having an abortion myself. I’ve seen my baby at 12 weeks and 20 weeks but yes, I defend the right of women to make use of that legal provision to access abortion.

“My position is that I wouldn’t change the law as it stands”

In October last year, one volunteer at the hospital, Claire S Duffy, staged her own action after getting frustrated with protestors while showing up for shifts at the Queen Elizabeth. She, along with another group of pro-choice volunteers, posted encouraging messages of support at the protest site to combat the anti-abortion message of the protestors.

Some of the signs created by pro-choice Glaswegians to support those seeking healthcare at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Claire S Duffy told GlasgowWorld back in October:“I think that most people believe in bodily autonomy and a patients right to seek any healthcare they need to, but we don’t feel the need to wave banners outside hospitals about it.

“That makes it very easy to feel quite isolated when you’re faced by these protestors while seeking healthcare - at least with the posters people can see that other people do support, trust and respect them.