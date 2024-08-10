Anti-racism campaigners gather in George Square as part of national day of protest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of anti-racism demonstrators gathered in Glasgow after violent riots targeting immigrants took place in other parts of the UK.

The campaign group Stand Up To Racism Scotland has organised counter-protests outside Holyrood in Edinburgh and in George Square in Glasgow today. The group was responding to violent riots in England and Northern Ireland targeting immigrants, led by far-right groups.

Demonstrators carried placards and banners displaying slogans such as “No to racism” and “Refugees welcome: Stop the far right”. There was a significant police presence at the rally. Two anti-immigrant protesters - one man with a sign reading "asylum frauds out" and another with a megaphone - left the square, escorted by a large group of police officers.

Protesters hold banners during a "Stop the Far Right" demonstration at George Square Glasgow

First Minister John Swinney met with leaders of other political parties, Scotland’s chief constable and faith leaders at his official residence Bute House on Wednesday to discuss the repercussions from the violent disorder and riots in other parts of the UK.

He told STV News: “Police Scotland are undertaking a huge amount of intelligence gathering to make sure that should we face a situation in Scotland where there is any potential disorder, we have the necessarily police resources in place to address such a situation.

“I think its really important that we stick together as communities in what is a deeply anxious time for people and I heard these views very clearly from representatives from the faith communities of Scotland this morning and I’m pleased that the political leaders of Scotland have come together this afternoon to make it abundantly clear that we believe there is absolutely no place for conflict of this type within our society and our communities should be peaceful places for everybody.”

In relation to fears that far-right protests could target immigrant communities in Scotland, the First Minister said preparations were being made “should we face that eventuality”.

He said: “Part of that involves signalling to all communities in Scotland that they are entitled to live in safety and protection, that is very important to me as First Minister.

“We can also make clear that there are preparations in place should we face such disorder. I hope we don’t face that disorder, I hope people respect the fact that we have cohesive communities in Scotland and that protests of this type, violence of this type has absolutely no place in our society.”