Appeal launched over rejected plans to replace Glasgow Southside pub with flats

The developers behind rejected plans to knock down a Southside pub and build 20 flats have launched an appeal against the council’s decision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bid to redevelop the White Elephant site on Merrylee Road was turned down in May, but the applicants want councillors to overturn the ruling.

Planners had decided the project was “poorly designed” and would lead to “an over development of the site”. They said the proposal had not been “adequately screened” for flood risk and protected species, specifically bats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also ruled there was “insufficient” parking for residents, which was “likely to lead to problems of overspill parking in the local area.”

Plans showed there would be 21 spaces, below the 25 required.

But White Elephant Property Ltd, which also intends to build a convenience store on the site, has argued there is “no evidence the scheme represents overdevelopment.”

A separate application, which reduces the number of flats to 12, is currently under consideration by planners. The city’s planning local review committee will consider the appeal over the initial application at a meeting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

White Elephant Property believes there is “no doubt that the site is appropriate for higher densities” and it would be “in keeping with the scale and appearance of the adjacent flats.”

The developers have also said there is “no requirement” to update an ecology report, which found the “existing building has negligible bat roost suitability.” They stated the risk of flooding is “minimal,” and dealt with by a drainage strategy.

The appeal adds there is “a strong case for a moderate reduction in residential parking, based on the excellent public transport links locally” and “proven low level of car ownership among occupiers of flats in the area.”

It states there would be “a very low risk of overflow parking on surrounding streets.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development would have three-storeys of flats above a single-storey convenience store, and offer a mix of one and two-bed flats with balconies. A bike store with 40 spaces would be provided.

The firm previously said the pub was “unviable” and “underutilised” and there is “adequate existing local provision of facilities of equivalent community value close by.”