3 . Burns Howff

The Burns Howff was, at one time, one of the best known live Rock venues in Glasgow. Situated on West Regent Street, the Burns Howff was the place to go for some of the best live music. Before Rufus T. Firefly and the Solid, the Burns Howf was the place to go to sate your rock needs; it is even said that Alex Harvey met his Sensational Band mates there. Sadly, the Burns Howff closed its doors for the last time in 1984, but its legend lives on; most Glaswegians of a certain age will have a story to tell about this hallowed venue. Several readers recall messy nights in the Howff. Photo: Kafuffle\wikimedia