Appeal to overturn planning decision to turn Dennistoun bank into restaurant fails

Sava Estates launched an appeal after Glasgow’s planners refused permission to redevelop the old TSB on Duke Street.
It argued the proposal would ensure a permanent use for a vacant unit and maintain Duke Street as a “desirable place to visit”.
However, councillors on the city’s planning local review committee have upheld the decision.
Reasons for the refusal include too many food/entertainment venues in the area and the impact of cooking fumes on neighbouring properties.
Concerns were also raised about the size of the takeaway operation in the proposed restaurant.
A council officer said the proposal was for a composite use, where the restaurant and takeaway would be “roughly equal to each other”.
She added: “They’ve said in their review statement that the takeaway use would be ancillary, but the problem we have is the application is for a composite use.”
Cllr Jane Morgan said: “I am sympathetic to a change of use to a restaurant with some takeaway attached.
“My concern here is that we would be granting permission to composite use, which would have a very substantial element of takeaway.
“They say in the appeal statement that it would be ancillary but we would be granting permission for something much more substantial than that. Personally I don’t feel I could agree to composite use in this location.”
And Cllr Eva Bolander added: “This is a town centre and we are trying to keep our town centres as vibrant and active.
“I would have less worries in respect of having a restaurant use for this premises and would have approved that, but I think with the composite use that has been applied for, this could take up more than 50% of the premises as it is now, I am inclined to refuse.”
The reasons for refusal included the redevelopment would result in more than 20% of units in the block being in use for food, drink and entertainment, which would increase noise, activity and cooking fumes.
Planners also ruled the proposed takeaway would be within a residential building, and would “unacceptably impact” on neighbours.
The applicant’s appeal claimed the restaurant/takeaway would ensure a balance between retail and non-retail venues and would bring an empty property back into use.
They argued that the property had been vacant since February 2021, and the only interest had been for a betting office, which had seen “significant local objection”.
The appeal added: “The addition of a high quality independent restaurant operator at this location will undoubtedly contribute to the widespread regeneration of the area and make a tangible contribution to secure Duke Street as the next ‘Argyle Street’ of Glasgow – a thriving hub of independent cafes, bars and restaurants.”