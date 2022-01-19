Appeal to overturn planning decision to turn Dennistoun bank into restaurant fails

A developer’s efforts to overturn a council decision to reject plans for a restaurant in a former Dennistoun bank have failed.

Picture: Shutterstock

Sava Estates launched an appeal after Glasgow’s planners refused permission to redevelop the old TSB on Duke Street.

It argued the proposal would ensure a permanent use for a vacant unit and maintain Duke Street as a “desirable place to visit”.

However, councillors on the city’s planning local review committee have upheld the decision.

Reasons for the refusal include too many food/entertainment venues in the area and the impact of cooking fumes on neighbouring properties.

Concerns were also raised about the size of the takeaway operation in the proposed restaurant.

A council officer said the proposal was for a composite use, where the restaurant and takeaway would be “roughly equal to each other”.

She added: “They’ve said in their review statement that the takeaway use would be ancillary, but the problem we have is the application is for a composite use.”

Cllr Jane Morgan said: “I am sympathetic to a change of use to a restaurant with some takeaway attached.

“My concern here is that we would be granting permission to composite use, which would have a very substantial element of takeaway.

“They say in the appeal statement that it would be ancillary but we would be granting permission for something much more substantial than that. Personally I don’t feel I could agree to composite use in this location.”

And Cllr Eva Bolander added: “This is a town centre and we are trying to keep our town centres as vibrant and active.

“I would have less worries in respect of having a restaurant use for this premises and would have approved that, but I think with the composite use that has been applied for, this could take up more than 50% of the premises as it is now, I am inclined to refuse.”

The reasons for refusal included the redevelopment would result in more than 20% of units in the block being in use for food, drink and entertainment, which would increase noise, activity and cooking fumes.

Planners also ruled the proposed takeaway would be within a residential building, and would “unacceptably impact” on neighbours.

The applicant’s appeal claimed the restaurant/takeaway would ensure a balance between retail and non-retail venues and would bring an empty property back into use.

They argued that the property had been vacant since February 2021, and the only interest had been for a betting office, which had seen “significant local objection”.