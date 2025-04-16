Areas near Glasgow named 'wettest' in UK according to data

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two areas near Glasgow have been named t

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent times, the UK has experienced a sharp rise in severe weather events, with more frequent storms, major flooding, and extreme weather warnings - in 2024 alone, the country faced around nine storms, and in the first four months of the year, 4,858 flood alerts and warnings across Great Britain.

In response to these events, there have been over 27K Google searches for “weather insurance” and over 36K searches for “flood defences” per month in the UK, suggesting that business owners are looking for ways to protect their livelihoods from these external threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this in mind, as part of their report looking into the best places to start a business in the UK, small business comparison site, Bionic , has revealed the places in the UK where businesses are most at risk of flooding, and Argyll and Bute has been named as the wettest place in the UK.

Whilst Argyll and Bute has been previously known for its picturesque sea views, mountainous terrain, and thriving local community, it can now also be known for its weather as it is officially the wettest place in the UK.

With an average daily rainfall of 6.2mm, residents and businesses experience a higher level of water than anywhere else in the UK.

A man savours the heavy rain in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, last Friday (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Over the years, the area has experienced extreme weather. In November 2024, the region faced 65mph winds and a yellow weather warning due to Storm Bert, and in October 2023, severe rainfall caused £15.0 million in infrastructure damage across parts of the area

Wettest areas in the UK ranked by average daily precipitation in mm:

1. Argyll and Bute - 6.2mm

2. Stirling - 5.8mm

3. Rhondda Cynon Taf - 5.4mm

4. Highland - 5.3mm

5. Inverclyde - 5.2mm

6. Gwynedd - 5.1mm

7. Neath Port Talbot - 5.0mm

8. Merthyr Tydfil - 5.0mm

9. Bridgend - 4.6mm

10. Na h-Eileanan Siar - 4.5mm