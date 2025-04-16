Areas near Glasgow named 'wettest' in UK according to data
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In recent times, the UK has experienced a sharp rise in severe weather events, with more frequent storms, major flooding, and extreme weather warnings - in 2024 alone, the country faced around nine storms, and in the first four months of the year, 4,858 flood alerts and warnings across Great Britain.
In response to these events, there have been over 27K Google searches for “weather insurance” and over 36K searches for “flood defences” per month in the UK, suggesting that business owners are looking for ways to protect their livelihoods from these external threats.
With this in mind, as part of their report looking into the best places to start a business in the UK, small business comparison site, Bionic, has revealed the places in the UK where businesses are most at risk of flooding, and Argyll and Bute has been named as the wettest place in the UK.
Whilst Argyll and Bute has been previously known for its picturesque sea views, mountainous terrain, and thriving local community, it can now also be known for its weather as it is officially the wettest place in the UK.
With an average daily rainfall of 6.2mm, residents and businesses experience a higher level of water than anywhere else in the UK.
Over the years, the area has experienced extreme weather. In November 2024, the region faced 65mph winds and a yellow weather warning due to Storm Bert, and in October 2023, severe rainfall caused £15.0 million in infrastructure damage across parts of the area
Wettest areas in the UK ranked by average daily precipitation in mm:
1. Argyll and Bute - 6.2mm
2. Stirling - 5.8mm
3. Rhondda Cynon Taf - 5.4mm
4. Highland - 5.3mm
5. Inverclyde - 5.2mm
6. Gwynedd - 5.1mm
7. Neath Port Talbot - 5.0mm
8. Merthyr Tydfil - 5.0mm
9. Bridgend - 4.6mm
10. Na h-Eileanan Siar - 4.5mm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.