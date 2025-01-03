Drivers urged to avoid busy Springburn road due to closure

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 20:11 GMT
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area as resurfacing work will close a busy Glasgow road.

Atlas Road in Springburn will be closed between 7.30am and 5.00pm each day from Monday, January 6 until Friday, January 10.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes as resurfacing works closes the northbound carriageway.

Routes around a number of busy spots including Springburn Shopping Centre, Springburn rail station are affected by the closure.

