Drivers urged to avoid busy Springburn road due to closure
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area as resurfacing work will close a busy Glasgow road.
Atlas Road in Springburn will be closed between 7.30am and 5.00pm each day from Monday, January 6 until Friday, January 10.
Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes as resurfacing works closes the northbound carriageway.
Routes around a number of busy spots including Springburn Shopping Centre, Springburn rail station are affected by the closure.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.