Preparations are underway for the transformation and renewal of one of Glasgow’s main thoroughfares which will be the biggest overhaul of the area for over 50 years

The Argyle Street East Avenue will make the stretch from Glasgow Cross to Central Station more attractive to residents, visitors and investors and include widening pavements, new green areas and better public spaces.

The plans include creating a new bus route to improve public transport and link in with the ongoing work at the western end of Argyle Street and when completed will help transform the look and feel of the street from the M8 to the Gallowgate.

It will also create the conditions to take forward work to create more pedestrian-priority spaces and reduce traffic around Queen Street, Ingram Street and Candleriggs. Engagement with the local community and stakeholders around these streets will be undertaken in the coming weeks with a view to beginning to implement changes later this year.

Glasgow City Council has this week begun gauging interest from contractors wishing to bid for what will be the biggest overhaul of the area since the 1970s.

The plans have been welcomed by business leaders, transport operators and passenger groups.

Cllr Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery and Transport, said: “The Argyle Street East Avenue is about readying these famous streets for the century ahead. Recent decades have been tough for this part of town but we’re seeing new turnaround developments on Trongate, major new retail offerings on Argyle Street and global employers investing in new headquarters just further west. That’s real confidence in our city centre.

“The Argyle Street East Avenue is about creating the conditions for more of that. But also, giving Glaswegians a greener, more attractive city centre with an international look and feel they can be proud of.”

Funded by the Scottish and UK Governments through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, the Argyle Street East project is part of the wider £120million-plus Avenues programme underway across large parts of the city centre.

The work, which is scheduled to begin in early 2026, also links into the redevelopment of George Square, which is also progressing.

As part of the Argyle Street East Avenue, a new west-to-east bus route will pass through the pedestrianised section of the street, creating much shorter journey times and better public transport connections.

It will also create the conditions to accelerate work to create more pedestrian-priority spaces and reduce traffic around Queen Street, Ingram Street and Candleriggs. These areas will be developed by early 2026.

Dr George Hazel OBE, Chair of the Glasgow City Region Bus Partnership, said the changes would deliver faster, more reliable journey times, adding: “This makes public transport a more attractive and convenient option, encouraging people to make fewer car journeys which reduces congestion and contributes toward a more equitable and sustainable transportation system for all. It also supports the economy of the city centre improving access for workers and the retail and leisure sectors.”

Greig MacKay, Director for Scotland at Bus Users UK - a charity dedicated to promoting accessible public transport, added: "A new west-to-east bus route in the city centre will help reduce journey times and increase service reliability which is good news for those who rely on public transport, and for the wider environment. Interventions which make journeying by bus a more viable and appealing option can attract new bus passengers and encourage existing users to travel more frequently.”

Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: "The move to significantly enhance both the functionality and appeal of a key part of Glasgow City Centre is a welcomed development. Creating a more attractive environment for businesses, residents and visitors, while improving connectivity between our transport hubs, is essential to Glasgow’s long-term economic recovery.

“Although the Avenues programme is complex, using a combination of lessons learned from previous phases alongside continued engagement with business, it is hoped there will be limited impact on the trading environment. Infrastructure investments of this nature will support footfall, boost local trade and help make the city centre of Glasgow a more vibrant and accessible place for all."