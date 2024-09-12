Award-winning Glasgow distillery releases newest music themed whisky

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An award-winning Glasgow distillery has released its latest whisky with a rock tribute to its distilling heritage.

Turntable Spirits, a small-batch whisky blender based in Glasgow, has announced the launch of Track 6 - the latest addition to its music-inspired range. The All My Life, named after the Foo Fighters’ 2002 hit continues the brand’s blending of music and whisky experimentation.

“It’s fair to say Track 6 is our most personal blend yet,” says Ally Stevenson, Turntable co-founder and blender. “We aren’t just making a nod to our past, we’re reflecting on where we’ve been, what we’ve learned along the way, and the direction of travel.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Approximately 2,200 bottles of Track 6 will be released, at a RRP of £69 and follows on from Turntables string of ‘hits’ named after songs by the likes of Biffy Clyro and Blondie.

Turntable launched last spring and has released a total of nine blended whiskies since.

Track 6: All My Life is composed of Track 6: All My Life is composed of 21% GlenAllachie 1st-fill ex-Woodford barrels, 14% Balblair Limousin oak XO octaves, 16% Benriach 1st-fill bourbon barrels, 30% Knockdhu 1st-fill oloroso sherry butt, and 19% North British bourbon barrels. Bottled at 46% ABV non-chill filtered and presented in its natural colour, the blend features notes of apple crumble with raisins, custard-coated walnuts, and hints of cinnamon and cocoa.”

“As with our previous releases, we wanted to create a blend that not only pays homage to a great song but also encapsulates our journey in whisky so far,” says Turntable co-founder Gordon Stevenson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A lot of whiskies are about looking back and savouring what has gone before, and there’s

absolutely nothing wrong with that. We wanted to do something different – evoke a taste of times gone by while also bringing a modern twist. We’re especially excited about the unique

combination of casks we’ve used, which gives Track 6 its distinctive character and depth.”

Related topics:Glasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice