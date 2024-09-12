Award-winning Glasgow distillery releases newest music themed whisky
Turntable Spirits, a small-batch whisky blender based in Glasgow, has announced the launch of Track 6 - the latest addition to its music-inspired range. The All My Life, named after the Foo Fighters’ 2002 hit continues the brand’s blending of music and whisky experimentation.
“It’s fair to say Track 6 is our most personal blend yet,” says Ally Stevenson, Turntable co-founder and blender. “We aren’t just making a nod to our past, we’re reflecting on where we’ve been, what we’ve learned along the way, and the direction of travel.”
Approximately 2,200 bottles of Track 6 will be released, at a RRP of £69 and follows on from Turntables string of ‘hits’ named after songs by the likes of Biffy Clyro and Blondie.
Turntable launched last spring and has released a total of nine blended whiskies since.
Track 6: All My Life is composed of Track 6: All My Life is composed of 21% GlenAllachie 1st-fill ex-Woodford barrels, 14% Balblair Limousin oak XO octaves, 16% Benriach 1st-fill bourbon barrels, 30% Knockdhu 1st-fill oloroso sherry butt, and 19% North British bourbon barrels. Bottled at 46% ABV non-chill filtered and presented in its natural colour, the blend features notes of apple crumble with raisins, custard-coated walnuts, and hints of cinnamon and cocoa.”
“As with our previous releases, we wanted to create a blend that not only pays homage to a great song but also encapsulates our journey in whisky so far,” says Turntable co-founder Gordon Stevenson.
“A lot of whiskies are about looking back and savouring what has gone before, and there’s
absolutely nothing wrong with that. We wanted to do something different – evoke a taste of times gone by while also bringing a modern twist. We’re especially excited about the unique
combination of casks we’ve used, which gives Track 6 its distinctive character and depth.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.