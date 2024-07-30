Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former school and hospital buiding in Garnethill will be converted for a residential development that has been approved.

A landmark former school in Garnethill is to be converted into 18 flats, with three townhouses built on the grounds.

Originally established as Glasgow’s first Hospital for Sick Children, the Mount Building served as a healthcare facility until 1914, when the hospital moved to Yorkhill. It then became part of St Aloysius’ College, housing its Music and Art department.

Glasgow City Council planners have approved plans to convert the building and grounds, stating: “Neither the conversion nor the mews would detract from the character and appearance of the Central Area Conservation Area or the special architectural interest or setting of the B-listed building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A design statement included with the planning application said: “Mosaic Architecture and Design has been commissioned by Nevis Properties Ltd to develop the Mount Building into managed apartments.

“The client has recently acquired this B-listed property with a rich history, formerly housing the art and drama department of St. Aloysius College and as a charitable children’s hospital in its past.

“The aim is to carry out a sympathetic conversion of the property that improves the building fabric and maintains the preservation and protection of its historical and architectural significance.

“The design approach prioritises minimal structural interventions, aiming to maximize the opportunities presented by the existing building and its fabric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to retaining the character of the structure, the plan involves introducing family-style mews houses to the rear lane, seamlessly blending modern functionality with the historic setting.

“One of the key objectives is to enhance the general appearance of the property, ensuring that the conversion not only respects the heritage but also contributes positively to the surrounding environment.

“This includes measures to improve biodiversity and promote energy efficiency, aligning with contemporary sustainability standards.

“The overall vision is to create a harmonious and sustainable living space that honours the building’s legacy while meeting the needs of modern occupants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Taylor, Nevis Properties’ director, said: “Our ambitious plans to repurpose the Mount Building are testament to our dedication to transform vacant spaces into sustainable urban living areas, occupied by vibrant communities – all while preserving Glasgow’s architectural heritage through sensitive restoration wherever possible and appropriate.

“This project aligns with Glasgow City Council’s vision. We are excited to further contribute to the city’s growth and offer a distinctive, high-quality living experience in this historically significant building.