Baby Highland Cows welcomed to the fold at Pollok Country Park last week

By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:35 BST

New baby Highland cows have been welcomed to Glasgow this month

The weather may be a bit dreich, but Glasgow’s a little bit brighter today as we welcome some brand new Highland calves into the fold at Pollok Park.

When us Glaswegians think of Highland Cows, it’s very obvious that we’ll think of the Highlands, of a fluffy ginger cow munching on some curd in a beautiful green valley, but we have our very own Highland Cattle within Glasgow itself.

Born last Friday, February 21, two new baby Highland Cattle took their first steps in Glasgow. One ginger and one black, the young calves are already frolicking around Pollok Country Park, as seen in a video from Glasgow City Council.

Glasgow City Council wrote on social media: “Calving season is well and truly underway at Pollok Country Park.

“Check out these udderly cute baby coos running around that were born last Friday.”

Pregnancy for a Highland cow lasts roughly the same amount of time as a human pregnancy, around 9 months. From early March, you may even be able to see some of the new calves being born as the cattle always give birth outdoors. Highland cattle reach full maturity at about 4 years old. Females grow to about 135cm from hoof to shoulder and weigh about 500kg; males to about 160cm and can weigh up to 900kg.
| AFP via Getty Images

Usually calving season for the highland cattle at Pollok Park is early march, so these babies are pretty early. Pregnancy for a Highland cow lasts roughly the same amount of time as a human pregnancy, around 9 months.

We can hopefully expect some new calves in the next few weeks, you may even be able to see some of the new calves being born as the cattle always give birth outdoors.

Highland cattle reach full maturity at about 4 years old. Females grow to about 135cm from hoof to shoulder and weigh about 500kg; males to about 160cm and can weigh up to 900kg.

Highland Cows have one set of horns for their entire life, which starts to grow from about 3 months old. Their horns were originally used for protection from predators such as wolves, but now their main purpose is to scratch their back and break low branches to eat fresh, green leaves.

Surprisingly not a lot of people are privvy to the fold of Highland Cows living in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park - it seems oft forgotten about, and to think a Glaswegian could go their whole lives without ever setting eyes on a fluffy orange cow is heart-breaking.

Baby Highland Cows born in 2025 frolicking through Pollok Country Park. | Contributed

Highland cattle were first brought to Pollok Country Park over 180 years ago in the early 19th century by the Maxwell family, who owned Pollok Estate and lived in Pollok House. They bred and exhibited their prizewinning cows at local shows. The soil in the park is rich in clay, making it difficult to grow crops, but perfect for grazing.

Around 50 Highland cattle graze at any one time in the Southside park, you can even take part in a guided walk with the Pollok Park Livestock Team and see the cattle get groomed for show and hang out in the fields while hearing the story of the Pollok cows and everything else you need to know about the majestic beasts.

