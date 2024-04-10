Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bamboo are launching a new early-evening club night, ‘The Overs’, aimed at an older crowd of former clubbers, launching later this month.

Set for this payday weekend - the event is being put on by the West Regent Street nightclub which has been a regular fixture of Glasgow’s nightlife scene for over 21 years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is for former regulars of the nightclub who’ve moved on from that time of their life - leading more grown-up lives with families and careers - but still miss that period of their life. Expect a crowd of folks aged 25+.

Bamboo celebrated their 21st birthday back at the end of 2023

Guests can expect a mixture of classic tracks and newer club bangers to be played on the night - Saturday April 27, 2024. The event will run from 7pm to 10:30pm, ensuring early evening clubbers will be able to grab the last train or bus home and wake up relatively fresh in the morning. If guests fancy staying out a bit longer (Bamboo is open until 4am) they are more than welcome to do so.

A spokesperson for Bamboo said: ”It’s hard to believe but Bamboo has been opened for over 21 years now, meaning we’ve been around longer than most of our customers!

“We didn’t think it was fair that they got to have all the fun so we’ve decided to open the doors a bit earlier & throw a party for those of us with a bit more... vintage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’ve been around for as long as we have, it means that most folk will have a Bamboo story in their lives & this is your opportunity to come & create more memories in your favourite haunt of yesteryear, although we think you’ll get a pleasant surprise when you see how the club has evolved after a huge refurb a couple of years ago.”

The basement club began with only one room - but quickly evolved into the huge underground club we know today

Back in 2022, we helped celebrate Bamboo’s 20th birthday by publishing some old pictures from the nightclubs early days - you can check out some snaps of the club nights of 2000s by clicking here.