Karen Dunbar will play a special DJ set for a club night at Bamboo aimed at an older crowd of former clubbers aged 25+

Following the success of their first ‘overs’ night, Bamboo on West Regent Street are bringing back the early-evening club night aimed at an older crowd of former clubbers this weekend, now with a special celebrity guest DJ.

Set for Saturday, June 29 - the event is being put on by the long-standing nightclub which has been a regular fixture of Glasgow’s nightlife scene for over 21 years now. Karen Dunbar will play a DJ set for the crowd, giving punters the chance to hear the comedian play some classic tracks rather than her comedy routines that you might be used to.

The club night (or more appropriately evening) is for former regulars of the nightclub who’ve moved on from that time of their life - leading more grown-up lives with families and careers - but still miss that period of their life. Expect a crowd of folks aged 25+.

The event will run from 7pm to 10:30pm, ensuring early evening clubbers will be able to grab the last train or bus home and wake up relatively fresh in the morning. If guests fancy staying out a bit longer (Bamboo is open until 4am) they are more than welcome to do so.

A spokesperson for Bamboo said: ”It’s hard to believe but Bamboo has been open for over 21 years now, meaning we’ve been around longer than most of our customers!

“We didn’t think it was fair that they got to have all the fun so we’ve decided to open the doors a bit earlier & throw a party for those of us with a bit more... vintage.

“When you’ve been around for as long as we have, it means that most folk will have a Bamboo story in their lives & this is your opportunity to come & create more memories in your favourite haunt of yesteryear, although we think you’ll get a pleasant surprise when you see how the club has evolved after a huge refurb a couple of years ago.”

Mark Goldinger helped found the club - and was a major figure in Glasgows night life scene - he sadly passed away 10 years ago. | Contributed

Back in 2022, we helped celebrate Bamboo’s 20th birthday by publishing some old pictures from the nightclubs early days - you can check out some snaps of the club nights of 2000s by clicking here.