Banca di Roma brings a taste of Naples to Glasgow City Centre

Glasgow’s newest Italian moves into Royal Exchange Square

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT

Banca di Roma is the newest Italian to grace Glasgow’s city centre, the latest project by Italian cooking trio, The Cozzolino Brothers.

Antonio, Pasquale, and Simone, protégés of London-based celebrity chef Francesco Mazzei, have brought the traditions and flavours of their three-generation Vesuvian tomato family farm in Campania, Naples to the A-listed former bank building at Royal Exchange Square.

The 180-seat open plan restaurant covers two floors, with two private dinings rooms as well as two bars that can fit an additional 100 guests.

Signature dishes include la nostra foccia ripena – baked baba stuffed with gorgonzola cheese and nduja sausage; il classico spaghetto a pomodoroVesuvian tomato and basil with fresh homemade spaghetti; and a show-stopping lingotto, a Banca di Roma gold bar dessert, which pays tribute to the building’s financial history.

The chefs do predominantly use seasonal ingredients and thus will adapt their menu throughout the year accordingly.

The front of house team is led by general manager Rocco Morabito previously of Novikov on London’s Berkeley Street and his deputy Filomena Visaggi, previously from Hakkasan in Mayfair.

