Sauchiehall Street: Former Dino's site earmarked for city centre Bank of China branch

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 29th Oct 2025, 04:50 GMT
The site of a former Sauchiehall Street dining favourite will be transformed if plans are approved.

The unit, which once housed Sauchiehall Street favourite Dino’s, will be transformed into a Bank of China if plans are approved.

Located at 31-41 Sauchiehall Street, the unit sits at the bottom of Empire House and most recently housed a branch of the Halifax bank. The high street bank branch closed in February 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will now be replaced with a branch of the Bank of China, which currently has a location at 450 Sauchiehall Street. It is unclear if this branch will remain open.

Plans have been submitted that would see the facade of the building completely transformed to match the bank’s branding.

Bank of China is a state-owned multinational banking and financial operation. They currently operate from four sites across the UK, with London and Manchester also having Bank of China locations.

READ MORE: Ten years after Dino's closed, I'm still nostalgic for family meals at a Sauchiehall Street classic

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As Dino’s the unit was a much loved family dining spot in the city centre, well known for their pizza and pasta offerings. It closed its doors in 2014 after decades on Sauchiehall Street.

Remembering the restaurant a decade after it’s closure, our reporter Declan McConville said: “It was a place which showcased the very best of Glasgow hospitality and somewhere you could head to no matter what the occasion was. Some folk used to enjoy watching the world go by on Sauchiehall Street as they sat outside with their coffee while others headed into the warm and inviting little restaurant for a pizza or bowl of pasta.”

Related topics:HalifaxLondonManchester
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice