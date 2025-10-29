Sauchiehall Street: Former Dino's site earmarked for city centre Bank of China branch
The unit, which once housed Sauchiehall Street favourite Dino’s, will be transformed into a Bank of China if plans are approved.
Located at 31-41 Sauchiehall Street, the unit sits at the bottom of Empire House and most recently housed a branch of the Halifax bank. The high street bank branch closed in February 2024.
It will now be replaced with a branch of the Bank of China, which currently has a location at 450 Sauchiehall Street. It is unclear if this branch will remain open.
Plans have been submitted that would see the facade of the building completely transformed to match the bank’s branding.
Bank of China is a state-owned multinational banking and financial operation. They currently operate from four sites across the UK, with London and Manchester also having Bank of China locations.
As Dino’s the unit was a much loved family dining spot in the city centre, well known for their pizza and pasta offerings. It closed its doors in 2014 after decades on Sauchiehall Street.
Remembering the restaurant a decade after it’s closure, our reporter Declan McConville said: “It was a place which showcased the very best of Glasgow hospitality and somewhere you could head to no matter what the occasion was. Some folk used to enjoy watching the world go by on Sauchiehall Street as they sat outside with their coffee while others headed into the warm and inviting little restaurant for a pizza or bowl of pasta.”