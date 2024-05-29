BBC Scotland announces full line-up of football shows ahead of Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Euros on the horizon, there’s a full line-up of shows celebrating the beautiful game.

Kicking off on Saturday 8th June Scotland’s Road to the Euros (7.15pm) takes a look at how Scotland qualified for their first major tournament on foreign soil in 26 years.

This is followed by Meet Steve Clarke (8.00pm) where the Scotland manager sits down with BBC Sport Scotland’s Tom English for an in-depth interview, providing a rare insight into the experiences and influences that shaped his career. Clarke talks about his formative years, moving to Chelsea with a young family, management and what it means to lead the national team to this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

There’s another chance to watch That Was The Team That Was at 8.30pm. It was arguably the best group of Scottish footballers ever assembled - a Scottish international team considered genuine contenders for the World Cup. The players who represented Scotland in West Germany tell the inside story of that unforgettable summer of football thirty two years ago and relive the drama of their World Cup campaign.

Away with the Tartan Army – Scotland’s Best Moments (9.00pm) features rare archive and home video, where Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan explore the highs and lows of following the Scotland international men’s team - win, lose or draw – and take a trip with the Tartan Army to count down ten of Scotland’s best moments in another chance to see this one-off programme.

Later that night, Scotland’s Football Jukebox (11.00pm) takes another look at the best Scottish football anthems throughout the years. Mixing nostalgia, humour, and unforgettable choons, featuring football heroes, like Alan Rough, Murdo MacLeod and Colin Hendry, music stars like Fish and Andy Cameron and famous Scottish faces like The Krankies; we countdown through the memories and the songs that go with them.

Then, on Sunday 9th June there’s new comedy with The All Star Euros Sketch Show (9.30pm) A dream team selection of Scottish comedy assemble, mixing established audience favourites alongside brand new characters. As kick-off approaches, the sketches harness the hype ahead of the Euros, celebrating qualification and teeing up the ties in Germany.

This is followed by Breaking The Euros (10.00pm) where Breaking the News meets Off The Ball with a dash of Sacked in The Morning, celebrating Scotland at Euro 2024. Join Des Clarke for a very special look at Euro 2024, bringing together the worlds of comedy and sport to talk all things Scotland Men’s football team.

This week’s Icons of Football (10.30pm) looks at how Joe Jordan became a Scotland hero and one of English football’s greatest tough guys. Nicknamed ‘Jaws’, Joe Jordan struck fear into opposing defenders with his full-blooded approach to the game. Graduating from the school of hard knocks at Elland Road in the 1970s where he won a League title, Joe also starred for Manchester United and AC Milan. However his performances and goals for Scotland on the biggest of stages are what have cemented him as an icon of the game.

Then, Scotland ’78 – A Love Story (11.00pm) revisits the story of the 1978 World Cup Scotland team – made up of brilliant footballers and mercurial manager Ally MacLeod. Featuring rare archive footage, this is the story of when a nation dared to dream.

On Tuesday 11 June, Best of Only An Excuse (10.45pm) scores a knockout combination of sketches, spoofs, skits and send-ups of Scottish football's unforgettable moments, cramming in classic scenes from 27 years of the hit comedy. Featuring favourite characters such as Sir Fergie, Craigy Brown and The Frankie Boy. Sketch comedy starring Jonathan Watson with Alistair McGowan, Mark Cox, James Young, Clare Waugh, Ryan Fletcher, Grant Smeaton and Muriel Gray.

