A beached whale has appeared overnight in on Irvine beach this morning

A huge whale carcass has washed up on the shores of Irvine Beach and was spotted by a dog walker this morning.

The dog walker happened upon the corpse of the marine mammal on the south end of Irvine Beach, not far past the Stone Dragon monument. The dog walker warned fellow residents on social media that the smell was ‘awful’ and that there was ‘a lot of blood about’.

The beached whale was discovered this morning, December 16 2024, on Irvine Beach | Contributed

The local resident who happened upon the tragic scene reported the incident to Coastwatch and Marine mammals, who are currently co-ordinating with relevant authorities to help clean up the beach and safely dispose of the whales body.

It’s not clear what kind of whale the carcass once was, though bottlenose whales, sei whales, north atlantic right whales, and harbour porpoises are known to swim around the Firth of Clyde. It could be an infant humpback whale, though this is incredibly unlikely given how rarely they are spotted in the area. It could be a Minke Whale, the most common type of baleen whale seen in Scottish waters.

While it's unclear what kind of whale the dead marine mammal is, it does need to removed by the relevant authorities in a timely manner | Contributed

It is unlikely that the whale died to predators, and much more likely that it died due to illness or injury given its current composition on Irvine Beach.

Whale carcasses can be dangerous if left to rot on the shores. As they decompose, they build up huge amounts of gas inside their bodies which can’t escape - usually resulting in the bodies ‘exploding’ suddenly, spraying bodily fluids and tissue over a huge area.

The beached whale has left blood on Irvine beach alongside a foul odour. | Contributed

While no one has ever died from a whale ‘explosion’ they can cause massive damage and injury, like in 1970 when a whale carcass was blown up with dynamite in Oregon and blubber from the body crushed a nearby car.

Given how popular Irvine beach is, it would likely be a risk of potential bacterial contamination for local animals and people, not to mention the odour pollution.

In the UK it’s not common practice to blow up beached whale carcasses - they are either buried, taken to landfill, or partially incinerated. In this case it would seem likely the whale would be taken to landfill, given the popularity of Irvine beach it would make it difficult to bury the whale on the south shores of the beauty spot.

However it could first be post-mortemed by marine biologists to ascertain the cause of death, and the bones could be processed by the Museum of Scotland for their collection.