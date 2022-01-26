Bearsden Cross: Three-car accident closes road

The accident happened around 4.15pm at Bearsden Cross at Drymen Road.
Police said the occupants of both vehicles escaped injury but one of the cars had to be lifted from the scene.
Officers added there was fluid spillage from one of the vehicles, resulting in the road closure while a team from East Dunbartonshire Council cleared it up and made the road safe.
Meanwhile, after recent reports of housebreaking in East Dunbartonshire, police are warning residents to take steps to keep their homes secure – keep your home locked at all times, no valuable items visible through windows and don't advertise an empty house online.