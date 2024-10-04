Beatson Cancer Charity to host 2024 Glasgow Santa Dash at Glasgow Green in December
Beatson Cancer Charity will be hosting the highly anticipated Glasgow Santa Dash 2024 on Sunday 8 December at Glasgow Green with TV and radio personality, Bryan Burnett hosting the festive event.
This 5K fun run invites participants to don their Santa suits and bring the Christmas spirit to life, all in support of raising essential funds for cancer patients and their families across Glasgow and the west of Scotland.
The Santa Dash welcomes runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages and abilities to take part in a joyous celebration of the holiday season. Whether you're taking part solo, as a family, or with colleagues, the day promises to be a fun-filled event, all while helping to support those in need.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday 8 December 2024
- Location: Glasgow Green
- Time: 10:00 AM start
- Distance: 5K – open to all fitness levels
Participants are encouraged to embrace their festive spirit, with a special prize awarded to the best-dressed Santa. From creative costumes to classic Santa outfits, this is your chance to have some fun and spread festive cheer.
Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager, said: "We are incredibly excited to host this year’s Glasgow Santa Dash. It’s a wonderful event that brings the community together for a day of fun and celebration, all while supporting our mission to provide vital care and support to cancer patients and their families. We look forward to seeing everyone come together to make this a truly special day."
Funds raised from the Glasgow Santa Dash will go directly towards supporting Beatson Cancer Charity’s range of services, from patient care to wellbeing support and ground-breaking cancer research.
Participants can sign up to take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash here.
