Bellahouston Swimming Pool to reopen following 'significant refurbishment'

Bellahouston Pool will soon reopen after a significant refurbishment programme.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Life, the charity that leads culture, events and active living in Glasgow, has confirmed the pool will reopen to the public on Friday 8 August 2025 following a revamp.

The work was carried out to provide swimmers and gym and sports hall users with a more comfortable environment and make sure Glasgow Club Bellahouston continues to serve the local community for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme has included the upgrading of the pool operating systems and air handling units, significant refurbishment of the changing village, including new cubicles and lockers, poolside decoration, and tile repairs. A new Poolpod system has also been set up to offer dignified, independent access to the pool for people with limited mobility.

Elsewhere at Glasgow Club Bellahouston, air conditioning has been installed in the spin studio, the floor in the main sports hall has been resanded and relined, and a Changing Places toilet has been added, improving provision for disabled users and those with complex needs. The reception and changing room areas have also been refreshed and new gates fitted to make entry quicker.

Bellahouston Pool to reopen after significant refurbishment | Contributed

From Friday 8 August, the opening hours for Bellahouston Pool will be:

Monday to Friday, 6.30am-9.30pm

Saturday, 8am-5.30pm

Sunday, 8am-3.30pm

As part of Glasgow Life’s continued investment in the city’s pools, Springburn Pool will also undergo a significant refurbishment. The work will see the pool operating systems upgraded, boilers and air handling units replaced, poolside decoration including new tiling, and revamped toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To allow for the improvements to be carried out, Springburn Pool will close on Monday 11 August and is expected to reopen in summer 2026. The nearest alternative swimming pools are at Glasgow Club Gorbals and Glasgow Club Bellahouston.

Andrew Olney, Director of Libraries, Sport and Communities at Glasgow Life, said: “We are committed to investing in swimming provision across the city, as we know how important our pools are to the physical and mental wellbeing of the people of Glasgow. The refurbishment of Bellahouston Pool and the upcoming works at Springburn Pool will ensure both facilities continue to meet the needs and expectations of our customers and local communities.”