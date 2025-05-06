Big plans put forward for modern new neighbourhood in North Glasgow

A new replan has been submitted to Glasgow City Council’s planning board to expand their plans for a new neighbourhood in Sighthill, dubbed the ‘Sighthill Transformational Regeneration area.

The replan would see an additional 338 new homes built in the area, bringing the total from 826 up to 1,164, if the replan application is approved.

Applicant Keepmoat are already at work on the £250m project in North Glasgow, and would include the construction of new homes, roads, and associated infrastructure at the sight bound by Sighthill Park, Fountainwell Road, Pinkston Drive, and Pinkston Drive.

Some of the new accomodation is set aside for mid-market rent, while the rest of the new-builds will be up for sale when they finish construction.

The proposal includes the creation of civic spaces, footpaths for pedestrians, cycle paths, play areas, and more.

Sighthill Transformation Regeneration area works is the biggest project of its kind outside of the UK - at time of writing over 100 homes have been built in the area.

The replan statement was submitted on April 2, 2025 and was validated on April 30. A decision, either approval or refusal, will be made by Glasgow City Council by August 29, 2025.

The application reads: "Our master plan focuses on people - new residents, visitors and people passing through Sighthill.

"It incorporates places that foster community interaction, activity, both at large neighbourhood scale and at small, intimate scale."

