Billy Connolly releases four new artworks available to buy in Glasgow today
The Big Yin is back with four new artworks!
Billy Connolly has returned with his 11th instalment of his ‘Born on a Rainy Day’ art collection for Castle Fine Art in Glasgow.
Fans of the Big Yin will find Connolly’s trademark winning personality shining through his artwork as they exude not only humour and itelligence, but a profound insight into the mind of the Glaswegian comedian, musician, writer, actor, and artist.
Castle Fine Art, across from the Gallery of Modern Art on Queen Street, is proud to publish Billy’s art - which is incredibly popular with art collectors in Glasgow for their insight into the Big Yin’s creative sense of humour and personal philosophy.
The four new limited edition pieces released by Billy are only avaliable from Castle 37 gallery’s, like the Glasgow branch on Queen Street, or online at the Castle Fine Art website.
Billy began his career as an artist with the first Born on a Rainy Day collection of drawings for Castle in 2102; he started drawing whilst on tour in Canada and picked up paper and pens in a Montreal art store after he’d tired of looking at the animals in the window of a local pet shop.
Billy said:“I’d never drawn in my life until this point, but I just started drawing weird islands and carried on drawing,”
“I asked my wife (Dr Pamela Stephenson-Connolly) to tell me if they were getting better and she said ‘definitely’.
“My manager sent them to the gallery, and now I make pictures and they’re lovely to me. And the fact that other people like them and want to live with them in their homes blows me sideways. To have somebody who wants a part of your mind in their life - I thought my wife had been the only one to fall for that, but it turns out that she’s not alone”.
The 4 pieces are:
- ‘Pontius Tries Pilates’,
- ‘One Armed Juggler’,
- ‘Nightmare’
- ‘Drunk Donkey’
You can watch Billy discuss the new artworks in this Youtube video - or you can check below for an HD look at the Big Yin’s new drawings up close!