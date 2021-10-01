Black History Month artworks for National Cycle Network unveiled in Glasgow

A series of artworks have been unveiled to celebrate Black History Month.

Artists, Mark Abgbi Tremaine Okata and Grace Browne at the art installation in Glasgow Green. Picture: John Devlin

What’s happening? A programme of events and a series of artworks have been unveiled in Glasgow Green as part of the National Cycle Network routes in Scotland.

The eight artworks and events are along traffic-free National Cycle Network routes throughout Scotland and will celebrate notable Black people from Scotland’s history, and key events that have made Scotland the country it is today. ·

They will celebrate diversity, and encourage people from all communities to walk, wheel and cycle along the National Cycle Network across Scotland to experience the artworks and events throughout October.

Where to see the artwork in Glasgow: Grace Browne’s triptych mural of traditional African women’s painting is on the west side of Glasgow Green along National Cycle Network Route 75.

Installed as part of the Black History Month on the National Cycle Network programme of events, the artwork celebrates the beauty, creativity and ingenuity of African women’s art and contributions to the built environment.

What is Black History Month? Black History Month is a month-long celebration of Black history, held in the UK throughout October since 1987. ·

It was rallied for by Ghanaian analyst Akyaaba Addai-Sebo, who had served as a coordinator of special projects for the Greater London Council and created a collaboration to get it underway.