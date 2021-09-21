Glasgow council hoping to build 270 kilometres of cycle lanes across the city

Glasgow council bosses are hoping to build 270 kilometres of cycle lanes across the city, it has been revealed.

What’s happening? The 160 miles of cycle routes are part of a huge mission to tackle the climate crisis and promote active travel. They would measure roughly the distance from Glasgow to Inverness.

What are the plans? Details of the plans are included in the new draft active travel strategy which is due to be released by Glasgow City Council for consultation soon.

SNP Councillor Anna Richardson said: “The new draft active travel strategy will begin its democratic scrutiny and public consultation within the next month. It will include a proposed city network.

“This network will require approximately 270 kilometres of safe cycle lanes to be implemented city wide if we are to achieve the coherent network required to create significant modal shift on to cycling by 2030.”

The city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction discussed the new network of paths at the City Administration Committee last week. The proposals emerged as councillors decided to retain 17 pop up cycle lanes and other street schemes erected as part of the Spaces for People scheme during the pandemic.

Councillor Richardson said making the cycle routes permanent would contribute to the roll out of paths around the city.

Speaking at the meeting, the Langside politician said: “The Spaces for People lanes offer the potential to make permanent the first 30 to 40 kilometres in that huge task.”

She told the committee“everyone of our constituents will be affected by air pollution and climate change.”

Councillor Richardson said: “As we hopefully move out of the Covid crisis we must take the necessary steps to address the climate crisis and decarbonising transport must be an absolute priority.”

What are Glasgow’s carbon neutral plans? In 2019 Glasgow City Council set a target of becoming a carbon neutral city by 2030.