Plans approved for viral US coffee shop near Glasgow Central Station
The Blank Street coffee shop will open on Gordon Street in Glasgow City Centre after their plans were approved by Glasgow City Council.
The viral coffee shop first opened in a Brooklyn diner in 2020 and was quickly endorsed by celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter and Molly-Mae Hague, and their innovative drinks exploded on TikTok.
The Glasgow branch will be the first in the city and will take over the former Black & Lizars optometrist at 42 Gordon Street, a short walk from Glasgow Central Station. The new site will completely renovate the interior and exterior, taking inspiration from the station itself. The exterior will undergo a wholesale makeover, being painted sage green.
Plans have also been approved for outdoor seating.
Branches have already popped up around the UK, with the first opening in London in 2022 with Birmingham following and an Edinburgh branch soon to open.
The menu consists of all the regular coffee shop affair - expect all different kinds of coffees alongside iced drinks like strawberries and cream, pistachio lattes, and lemonades.
The highlight of the menu will be their rotating special matcha menu, featuring the likes of the Iced Blueberry Matcha, a White Chocolate Matcha and even a Golden Matcha - featuring turmeric, cinnamon and ginger over oat milk.
