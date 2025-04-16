Bluey coming to Glasgow cinema this May Bank Holiday
Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection is made up of eight existing episodes from the beloved TV show’s three series, all based around the fun of food. The compilation will revisit memorable moments such as Takeaway, Fancy Restaurant, and highlight the skills of Bluey and her family in the kitchen with episodes such as Omelette and Duck Cake.
Last year, Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection arrived on the big screen at Vue – proving to be a huge success with family audiences. The collection of episodes is showing as part of Vue’s Big Shorts screenings, which brings children’s favourite small screen characters to the big screen, with tickets starting from just £3.99 when booked online.
Bluey first arrived on-screen in Australia back in 2018 and has since become a household name, proving popular with audiences across the globe. In the UK, Bluey airs on Disney+, and on free-to-air broadcast platforms CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.
Jonathan Maxwell, General Manager at Vue Glasgow St Enoch, said: “We value our family audiences and want to bring the magic of the big screen alive for as many as possible throughout spring and beyond. Following the tremendous success of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection last year, we’re delighted to welcoming the world’s leading animated TV show and global phenomenon for the May Bank Holiday weekend and beyond.”
