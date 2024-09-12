The event at Glasgow Green has not taken place since November 2019 with further festive events set to be announced in the coming weeks.

It has been confirmed by Glasgow Life that Glasgow Bonfire Night celebrations will not go ahead for the fifth consecutive year running.

The event last took place in the city back in 2019 and has not returned since the pandemic as it was also cancelled during COP26 taking place in Glasgow back in November 2021.

Last year, we reported that there was no real plans for the event to take place in the future with there being no excuse given for the event not going ahead in 2022 or 2023.

A spokesperson on behalf of Glasgow Life said: "There are no current plans for a fireworks show at Glasgow Green on November 5, 2024.

"This approach, which we took last year, is more environmentally friendly, reduces disruption to local residents and allows for investment in other events.

"Our focus is on delivering a full programme of festive entertainment which will bring visitors into the city across an extended period to enjoy Glasgow’s shopping, events and nightlife.

"We will share details of Glasgow’s festive programme in the coming weeks."

It was also announced this week that Pollokshields in the Southside of the city has been designated as the first Firework Control Zone (FCZ) meaning that the use of fireworks, except sparklers, will be banned between Friday 1 November and Sunday 10 November.